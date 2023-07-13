|
News

NATO cannot remain a fossil fuel alliance: Deputy secretary-general

Mircea Geoana's remarks came during signing ceremony on sidelines of Vilnius summit

09:58 - 13/07/2023 Perşembe
AA
NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana
NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana

NATO cannot remain a fossil fuel alliance, NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said Wednesday in Lithuania's capital Vilnius.

"We must adopt," Geoana said at the signing ceremony of the Climate Change and Security Centre of Excellence Memorandum of Understanding on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

NATO needs to operate in a greener way without compromising on military effectiveness, he added.

"Climate change is an existential threat to the future of our planet and therefore it matters to our security," he said.

Explaining why changing weather patterns is important, he said it means "we have to fight differently" and the alliance has to know "what changes are coming."

He said NATO must mitigate its mission in Iraq where its soldiers and trainers need to cope with temperatures of 40 C (104 F), which requires a change in the way NATO builds its bases against climate change.

The deputy secretary-general encouraged other allies to join the memorandum of understanding.

#Climate Change and Security Centre of Excellence Memorandum of Understanding
#Mircea Geoana
#NATO
#Vilnius
7 ay önce
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2024 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Galatasaray's Akturkoglu wins Champions League Goal of the Group Stage vote