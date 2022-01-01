NATO Military Committee delegation pays visit to Türkiye
Friday 13:00, 21 October 2022
A NATO Military Committee delegation has paid a visit to Türkiye, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Friday.
The delegation, including senior military representatives of the NATO member states, is being briefed at various national and NATO headquarters in Istanbul and the Aegean province of Izmir as part of a routine and planned visit, the ministry said on Twitter.
The visit started at the NATO Allied Land Command (LANDCOM) headquartered in Izmir on Thursday and will end in Istanbul on Friday.
Also, the delegation is visiting the Multinational Joint Warfare Center and the Maritime Security Center of Excellence, one of the two NATO-accredited centers of excellence in Türkiye.
The delegation is also being briefed about the support given to NATO exercises and operational activities.
