News
NATO Military Committee delegation pays visit to Türkiye
Delegation visits various national, NATO headquarters in Istanbul and Izmir, says Turkish Defense Ministry
AA  Friday 13:00, 21 October 2022
File photo

File photo

A NATO Military Committee delegation has paid a visit to Türkiye, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The delegation, including senior military representatives of the NATO member states, is being briefed at various national and NATO headquarters in Istanbul and the Aegean province of Izmir as part of a routine and planned visit, the ministry said on Twitter.

The visit started at the NATO Allied Land Command (LANDCOM) headquartered in Izmir on Thursday and will end in Istanbul on Friday.

Also, the delegation is visiting the Multinational Joint Warfare Center and the Maritime Security Center of Excellence, one of the two NATO-accredited centers of excellence in Türkiye.

The delegation is also being briefed about the support given to NATO exercises and operational activities.

#NATO
#Türkiye
#Izmir
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

NATO Military Committee delegation pays visit to Türkiye

yeniSafak

Zangilan International Airport can handle up to 200 passengers per hour: director

yeniSafak

Russia struggles to make up for Europe's gap in natural gas exports

yeniSafak

Kyiv, five Ukrainian regions on alert for Russian air raids

yeniSafak

France repatriates 40 children, 15 mothers from Syria camps

yeniSafak

Debris removal continues in Russia after deadly plane crash