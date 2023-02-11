NATO sends special military shelters to Türkiye to host victims of Monday's devastating earthquakes, the alliance announced on Friday.





NATO decided to “deploy fully-equipped semi-permanent shelter facilities to Türkiye, in order to help accommodate people displaced by the devastating earthquakes,” the organization said in a statement.





“NATO stands in strong solidarity with our Ally Türkiye,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, stressing that the special military shelters “will help to save lives.”





He explained that NATO members and partners provide “substantial support” to Türkiye, and “will continue to do all we can to assist those in need.”





The complex shelters are normally used for military exercises and operations.





They will complement the winterized tents that have already arrived in Türkiye, and can be equipped with heating and medical facilities as well.





The statement said thousands of emergency response personnel from more than 20 NATO allies and 30 partner countries were sent to Türkiye to help with the relief work by search and rescue groups with dogs, firefighters, and structural engineering teams, medical personnel and supplies, and seismic experts.



