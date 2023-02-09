NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers to support people impacted by Turkish earthquakes

NBA team the Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Thursday that they will send support to the people hit by earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

On Twitter, the Cavs posted video of Turkish international basketball player Cedi Osman offering condolences on behalf of his team. The team also wrote that they are working to support local and national organizations providing relief to those impacted by the catastrophic earthquakes in the Kahramanmaras area and neighboring regions.





Osman, who was born in Macedonia to a Turkish father and Bosniak mother, added that his mind, heart, and prayers are with his people and that he hopes no one ever experiences such a disaster again.





Osman, a former small forward with Istanbul team Anadolu Efes, has been playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers since 2017.



