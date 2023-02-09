|
NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers to support people impacted by Turkish earthquakes

In Twitter video, Turkish international player Cedi Osman offers condolences on behalf of basketball team

11:57 . 9/02/2023 Perşembe
AA
Turkish international basketball player Cedi Osman

NBA team the Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Thursday that they will send support to the people hit by earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

On Twitter, the Cavs posted video of Turkish international basketball player Cedi Osman offering condolences on behalf of his team. The team also wrote that they are working to support local and national organizations providing relief to those impacted by the catastrophic earthquakes in the Kahramanmaras area and neighboring regions.


Osman, who was born in Macedonia to a Turkish father and Bosniak mother, added that his mind, heart, and prayers are with his people and that he hopes no one ever experiences such a disaster again.


Osman, a former small forward with Istanbul team Anadolu Efes, has been playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers since 2017.


Nearly 12,900 people were killed and 63,000 others injured after two strong quakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures.

7 saat önce
