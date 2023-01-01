|
News
Nearly 1.5M houses sold in Türkiye last year
House sales to foreigners up 15.2% to 67,490 units in 2022
13:01 . 17/01/2023 Tuesday
AA
File photo

File photo

Around 1.48 million houses were sold in Türkiye in 2022, down by 0.4% on a yearly basis, official data showed on Tuesday.

Istanbul had the highest share of sales in 2022 with 17.5% or 259,654 units, followed by Ankara with (8.5%), and Izmir (5.6%), according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.


House sales to foreigners increased 15.2% in the year to reach 67,490 units, with Istanbul ranking first with 24,953 sales to foreigners, followed by Antalya with 21,860 and Mersin with 4,316.


Among foreign nationals, Russians bought the most houses with 16,312 units, followed by Iranians with 8,223 and Iraqis with 6,241 units.


In December alone, 207,963 houses were sold in the country, down by 8.2% on an annual basis. In the month, 6,386 houses were bought by foreigners.

#houses
#Türkiye
#sales
2 hours ago
default-profile-img
Nearly 1.5M houses sold in Türkiye last year
$250B trade target with China 'absolutely realistic,' says Russia
UN member states reject Israeli sanctions on Palestine over push for ICJ opinion
Sweden's NATO bid, conscription decision signal possible participation in a new cold war: Expert
France voices concern over Israeli bid to punish Palestinians for moves at UN
‘Make efforts for peace,’ China takes jibe at Japan, India over air drill
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.