Nearly 240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

At least 236 undocumented migrants were held across Turkey on Saturday, according to security sources.
In the northwestern port city of Canakkale, 91 migrants were rounded up in the Ayvacik district, said a coast guard official, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
Among the migrants were Syrian, Iranian, Pakistani and Palestinian nationals.
Separately, 75 migrants -- all Syrian nationals -- were rounded up in the Yayladagi district of the southern Hatay province, according to border security officials.
The migrants were deported after a legal procedure at the gendarmerie.
In the northwestern Kirklareli province, 44 people -- Afghan, Iraqi, Pakistani and Iranian nationals -- were held in the Kofcaz district.
Also in Edirne, a northwesternTurkey province, the gendarmerie held 26 Pakistani nationals in the Meric district.
Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the start of Syria’s civil war in 2011.
Among the migrants held last year in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghanistan, at around 12,000. Syrians totaled 10,000.