Nearly 240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has been main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe

Anadolu Agency
At least 236 undocumented migrants were held across Turkey on Saturday, according to security sources.

In the northwestern port city of Canakkale, 91 migrants were rounded up in the Ayvacik district, said a coast guard official, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Among the migrants were Syrian, Iranian, Pakistani and Palestinian nationals.

Separately, 75 migrants -- all Syrian nationals -- were rounded up in the Yayladagi district of the southern Hatay province, according to border security officials.

The migrants were deported after a legal procedure at the gendarmerie.

In the northwestern Kirklareli province, 44 people -- Afghan, Iraqi, Pakistani and Iranian nationals -- were held in the Kofcaz district.

Also in Edirne, a northwesternTurkey province, the gendarmerie held 26 Pakistani nationals in the Meric district.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the start of Syria’s civil war in 2011.

Among the migrants held last year in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghanistan, at around 12,000. Syrians totaled 10,000.

FETÖ fugitive Akın İpek remanded by British authorities

Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) fugitive Hamdi Akın İpek was taken into custody on Saturday by British authorities after an extradition request from Turkey.The passport of Hamdi Akın İpek, the former head of Koza İpek Holding, was confiscated to prevent him from leaving the U.K. during his judicial process.Turkey’s extradition request for İpek with the approval of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) was previously submitted to British authorities.Turkey finds new evidence linking FETÖ to defeated coupİpek, accused of attempting to overthrow Turkey’s government and violate the Constitution, faces up to two aggravated life sentences if convicted.He is also facing 132 years in prison for setting up an armed terror group, military and political espionage, forging documents, and laundering money.FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen are behind the July 15, 2016 defeated coup, which martyred 251 people and injured 2,200, as well as a wide-ranging conspiracy in the military, police, and judiciary.Turkey remands eight suspects over FETÖ links

Turkey to continue protecting Turkish Cypriots’ rights

Turkey will continue to protect the rights of Turkish Cypriots “under any circumstances,” the country’s vice president said on Saturday."We will protect the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people under any circumstances. We will also not allow any fait accompli in the international arena," Fuat Oktay told reporters in Cyprus capital Lefkosa.Speaking about the fresh water being provided via pipeline from Turkey to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Oktay said that 95 percent of the water issue has been resolved on the island."This is not only a peace project for the Turkish side but also for the Greek side," he added.Turkey began to deliver fresh water to Turkish Cyprus via an 80-kilometer (50-mile) pipeline under the Mediterranean in October 2015. Under the project, some 75 million cubic meters of fresh water will be sent each year for a total of 50 years.Oktay said that Turkey does not want Turkish Cypriots to be dependent on aid but to be able "to stand on their own feet and to produce by themselves“.On Friday Turkish vice president attended the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation launched to protect Turkish population in northern Cyprus in Lefkosa.Every July 20 Peace and Freedom Day in the TRNC commemorates Turkey’s “Cyprus Peace Operation.”Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.The latest attempt to reunify the long-divided Mediterranean island ended in failure in 2017 after two years of negotiations.'Turkish Cypriots always stood for solution on island'Turkish vice president marks anniversary of Cyprus opNorthern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op

Turkey offers places of worship for minorities

Reflecting Turkey's long history of multicultural tolerance, the Turkish government is paving the way for the free allocation of places of worship such as synagogues, churches, and monasteries to minority foundations.The Foundations Council, the top decision-making body of the Foundations Directorate-General, which manages and audits religious foundations, recently signed a decision to facilitate the process.The decision said no usage charge would be levied on immovable properties and properties used as places of worship allocated to public institutions and organizations that are used in line with the purposes stated in the foundation certificate-charter.It allows immovable properties such as synagogues, churches, and monasteries of the Foundations Directorate to be allocated free of charge to the relevant foundations.Until recently, such allocations only had been offered for mosques.Under the decision, the Sacre Couer (Sacred Heart) Church in Istanbul’s Taksim district has just been allocated to the Assyrian Catholic Church Foundation for 49 years.Similarly, the Mar Yuhanna Church in the southern Hatay province has been allocated to the Arsuz Greek Orthodox Church Foundation.Decision settles court caseThe decision is important for perceptions of Turkey in Europe, Adnan Ertem, the directorate’s head, told Anadolu Agency.Stating that the Assyrian Catholic Church Foundation in Istanbul had filed a case over the Sacre Coeur Church at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Ertem said the court gave an interim decision urging conciliation between the parties.He said the directorate’s new decision happily settles the case.“We hope the decision will have positive effects on perceptions from abroad,” he said.“All measures done affirmatively for minorities give positive results in terms of Europe’s view of Turkey,” he added.Zeki Basatemir, head of the Assyrian Catholic Church Foundation, said the allocation of Sacre Coeur had brought a 20-year dispute to an end.Stressing that ties with the Foundations Directorate were always friendly during this time, he said: “Actually, one-third of my life has been spent trying to solve the conflict on the allocation of this church.”“The decision made us so happy,” he added.Basatemir said Ertem had played an important role in bringing about the positive outcome.Sacre Coeur’s historyThe Sacre Coeur Church used by Assyrian Catholics living in Istanbul was built in 1910 by Jesuit priests.After the Jesuits left Turkey, the church and its land reverted to the Turkish Treasury.In the late 1970s, Assyrian Catholics coming from southeastern Anatolia restored the church and started to use it, as they did not have a church in Istanbul.In 1997 the church was allocated to their foundation for 99 years, but problems over the free allocation arose between the Foundations Directorate and the Treasury.With the directorate’s decision, those disputes have been brought to a happy resolution for all concerned.

