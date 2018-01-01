Nearly 240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

At least 236 undocumented migrants were held across Turkey on Saturday, according to security sources.

In the northwestern port city of Canakkale, 91 migrants were rounded up in the Ayvacik district, said a coast guard official, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Among the migrants were Syrian, Iranian, Pakistani and Palestinian nationals.

Separately, 75 migrants -- all Syrian nationals -- were rounded up in the Yayladagi district of the southern Hatay province, according to border security officials.

The migrants were deported after a legal procedure at the gendarmerie.

In the northwestern Kirklareli province, 44 people -- Afghan, Iraqi, Pakistani and Iranian nationals -- were held in the Kofcaz district.

Also in Edirne, a northwesternTurkey province, the gendarmerie held 26 Pakistani nationals in the Meric district.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the start of Syria’s civil war in 2011.

Among the migrants held last year in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghanistan, at around 12,000. Syrians totaled 10,000.

FETÖ fugitive Akın İpek remanded by British authorities Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) fugitive Hamdi Akın İpek was taken into custody on Saturday by British authorities after an extradition request from Turkey.The passport of Hamdi Akın İpek, the former head of Koza İpek Holding, was confiscated to prevent him from leaving the U.K. during his judicial process.Turkey’s extradition request for İpek with the approval of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) was previously submitted to British authorities.Turkey finds new evidence linking FETÖ to defeated coupİpek, accused of attempting to overthrow Turkey’s government and violate the Constitution, faces up to two aggravated life sentences if convicted.He is also facing 132 years in prison for setting up an armed terror group, military and political espionage, forging documents, and laundering money.FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen are behind the July 15, 2016 defeated coup, which martyred 251 people and injured 2,200, as well as a wide-ranging conspiracy in the military, police, and judiciary.Turkey remands eight suspects over FETÖ links

Turkey to continue protecting Turkish Cypriots’ rights Turkey will continue to protect the rights of Turkish Cypriots “under any circumstances,” the country’s vice president said on Saturday."We will protect the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people under any circumstances. We will also not allow any fait accompli in the international arena," Fuat Oktay told reporters in Cyprus capital Lefkosa.Speaking about the fresh water being provided via pipeline from Turkey to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Oktay said that 95 percent of the water issue has been resolved on the island."This is not only a peace project for the Turkish side but also for the Greek side," he added.Turkey began to deliver fresh water to Turkish Cyprus via an 80-kilometer (50-mile) pipeline under the Mediterranean in October 2015. Under the project, some 75 million cubic meters of fresh water will be sent each year for a total of 50 years.Oktay said that Turkey does not want Turkish Cypriots to be dependent on aid but to be able "to stand on their own feet and to produce by themselves“.On Friday Turkish vice president attended the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation launched to protect Turkish population in northern Cyprus in Lefkosa.Every July 20 Peace and Freedom Day in the TRNC commemorates Turkey’s “Cyprus Peace Operation.”Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.The latest attempt to reunify the long-divided Mediterranean island ended in failure in 2017 after two years of negotiations.'Turkish Cypriots always stood for solution on island'Turkish vice president marks anniversary of Cyprus opNorthern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op