|
News

Netherlands cathedral plays Turkish national anthem in solidarity with quake victims

Zwolle mayor visits Diyanet Mosque to offer condolences

10:15 . 11/02/2023 Saturday
AA
File photo

File photo

A cathedral in the Netherlands played the Turkish national anthem Friday to show solidarity with the quake-hit nation.

The De Peperbus cathedral in Zwolle played the anthem at 11:30 a.m. local time.


Mayor Peter Snijders said there are many in the city whose loved ones were affected by the earthquakes that hit Türkiye.


Snijders wrote on Twitter that he visited the Diyanet Mosque in the city to show solidarity with Türkiye and convey his condolences to the Turkish people.


More than 20,300 people were killed and over 80,000 injured after two strong earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest figures.


The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, have affected 13 million people across 10 Turkish provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.


In neighboring Syria, the death toll has climbed above 3,300, with more than 5,200 people wounded.



#Netherlands
#Earthquake
#earthquake
#Kahramanmaraş
29 minutes ago
default-profile-img
Netherlands cathedral plays Turkish national anthem in solidarity with quake victims
Azerbaijani man wins hearts with clunker full of generosity for Türkiye quake victims
Bangladeshis out in force to support Türkiye quake victims
‘Our eyes and ears’: Translators prove critical in Turkish quake operations
Turkish quake survivor’s misfired message leads to his rescue from rubble
Kashmir prays for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.