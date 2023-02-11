Netherlands cathedral plays Turkish national anthem in solidarity with quake victims

A cathedral in the Netherlands played the Turkish national anthem Friday to show solidarity with the quake-hit nation.

The De Peperbus cathedral in Zwolle played the anthem at 11:30 a.m. local time.





Mayor Peter Snijders said there are many in the city whose loved ones were affected by the earthquakes that hit Türkiye.





Snijders wrote on Twitter that he visited the Diyanet Mosque in the city to show solidarity with Türkiye and convey his condolences to the Turkish people.





More than 20,300 people were killed and over 80,000 injured after two strong earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest figures.





The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, have affected 13 million people across 10 Turkish provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.





In neighboring Syria, the death toll has climbed above 3,300, with more than 5,200 people wounded.







