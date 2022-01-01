NavigationSee Other News
Netherlands temporarily suspends reception of asylum seekers from Türkiye: Justice and Security Ministry
Turkish air bridge delivers humanitarian aid to flood-stricken Pakistan following Erdogan instructions
India razes skyscrapers in biggest ever demolition
Russia steps up its attacks on Ukraine's Kramatorsk, Slavyansk
New border deal with Kosovo is 'gentleman's agreement': Serbian premier