Netherlands to send transport aircraft to Türkiye for quake-victims

The Netherlands will send C-130 type transport aircraft to Türkiye in a bid to help with the evacuation of the victims from quake-hit areas, according to the Dutch government on Thursday.





Speaking at the parliament, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said two doctors and six medical personnel will also be sent to Türkiye with the military transport aircraft.





The aircraft and healthcare professionals will arrive on Friday, she said, adding that the plane will be used to transport injured people to different parts of Türkiye.





The Defense Ministry is doing its best to provide support to Türkiye, added Ollongren.





More than 16,540 people were killed and over 66,130 injured by two strong earthquakes which jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the latest official figures showed.





The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in Türkiye's southern Kahramanmaras province, affected 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.



