New company launches in Türkiye rise nearly 28% in September

The number of newly established companies in Türkiye rose 27.9% year-on-year in September, according to figures released by the country’s top trade body on Friday.
A total of 13,023 companies were set up last month, up from 10,185 in September 2021, data from the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) showed.
These included 1,928 foreign-partnered or foreign-funded companies.
During the month, 1,987 firms went out of business, an annual rise of 25.8% from September 2021.
On a monthly basis, the number of companies established in September increased 6.8%, while liquidations were up 16%.
In the first nine months of 2022, 99,583 new companies have been set up in Türkiye, marking a yearly jump of 23.9%.
The number of firms that have gone out of business stands at 15,247, an annual increase of 62.7%, according to TOBB figures.
