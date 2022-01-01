Nine Daesh terrorists captured in al-Bab, northern Syria

Intelligence work by the Syrian Task Force al-Bab Gendarmerie Advisory Command under the follow-up and coordination of the Gaziantep Provincial Gendarmerie Command found that Daesh/ISIS units in Syria have been giving training to members of the group in suicide bombing, sabotage, attack, handmade explosives (IED), assassination, and intelligence, and that the terrorists are looking to attack al-Bab and Türkiye, said a ministry statement.