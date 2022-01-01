Nine more grain ships leave Ukraine under Istanbul deal: Türkiye
Shipments from Ukrainian ports continue as planned, says Turkish National Defense Ministry
AA Friday 17:14, 21 October 2022
Nine more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain export deal, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Friday.
A ministry statement, which did not disclose the point of origin of the ships, said shipments from Ukrainian ports have continued as planned.
Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.
The parties are currently negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond its Nov. 19 deadline to include Russian grain and fertilizer exports.
A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.
Since the first ship left Ukraine under the deal on Aug. 1, more than 363 ships with over 8 million tons of agricultural products have left ports.
