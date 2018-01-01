POLİTİCS

Nissan CEO to workers: ties with Renault 'not equal', needs review

Reuters Agency
File photo: Nissan Motor Co's CEO Hiroto Saikawa speaks in front of the company's new Leaf, the latest version of the world's top selling electric vehicle (EV), during its world premiere in Chiba, Japan

File photo: Nissan Motor Co's CEO Hiroto Saikawa speaks in front of the company's new Leaf, the latest version of the world's top selling electric vehicle (EV), during its world premiere in Chiba, Japan

Photograph: Kim Kyung Hoon

Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa told employees on Monday that the Japanese automaker's relationship with French partner Renault SA was "not equal" and needed to be reviewed, Kyodo News reported, citing an unnamed source.

At a town hall meeting broadcast to Nissan employees around the world on Monday morning, Saikawa apologised for the news last week that board member Carlos Ghosn had been arrested for alleged financial misconduct, a Nissan source told Reuters.

The board of directors unanimously voted to oust Ghosn as chairman at a meeting last Thursday.

    Kaydet
    Font
    +

    We use cookies limited for the aims specified in the data policy and in accordance with the legislation. For details please see our data policy.


    Yeni Şafak Beta
    coming soon!