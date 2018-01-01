Nissan CEO to workers: ties with Renault 'not equal', needs review

Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa told employees on Monday that the Japanese automaker's relationship with French partner Renault SA was "not equal" and needed to be reviewed, Kyodo News reported, citing an unnamed source.

At a town hall meeting broadcast to Nissan employees around the world on Monday morning, Saikawa apologised for the news last week that board member Carlos Ghosn had been arrested for alleged financial misconduct, a Nissan source told Reuters.

The board of directors unanimously voted to oust Ghosn as chairman at a meeting last Thursday.