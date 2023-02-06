|
No special dialogue with US on Ukraine, says Russia

Communication on Ukraine limited to level of foreign ministries, embassies, says Russian deputy foreign minister

17:13 . 6/02/2023 Pazartesi
AA
Moscow and Washington are not currently holding any special dialogue on Ukraine, Russia’s deputy foreign minister said on Monday.


“We currently have no dialogue with the Americans on the subject of the special military operation, Ukraine, on any lines,” Sergey Ryabkov said during a news briefing in the capital Moscow.


Communication on the issue is limited to the level of foreign ministries and embassies, he said.


“Occasional phone calls at other levels take place, but meetings or special formats for this kind of consultations are not held,” he added.


About the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), Ryabkov said he held talks with US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, but did not disclose details of their conversations.


Signed in 2010 and extended in 2021 for another five years, the New START pact aims to control and reduce strategic nuclear forces used by Russia and the US.


Ryabkov said the Americans “treat their obligations under the New START (treaty) rather loosely.”


“Washington is shifting the blame, accusing us of neglecting our obligations under the New START,” he said.


“But we … remain committed to it. We are in full compliance with the central provisions on numerical limits for delivery vehicles and warheads. We have always done so and will continue to do so.”


He said that no date has been finalized for a meeting of the Bilateral Consultative Commission, which deals with compliance and implementation of New START.


It is hard to imagine US military personnel inspecting Russian military facilities when Washington is involved in the war in Ukraine, said Ryabkov.

