Nord Stream 2 pipeline no longer leaking natural gas, says Denmark

AA Sunday 00:30, 02 October 2022
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking natural gas, Denmark's energy agency said on Saturday.
The agency said on Twitter that the company operating Nord Stream 2 reported balanced pressure in the pipeline stretching from Russia to Germany.
This indicates that the leak in the pipeline has stopped, it added.
Three leaks in the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines were reported off the coast of Denmark and Sweden, with ships warned not to approach the area.
Both countries, as well as the EU said there were signs that the leaks were the result of deliberate action and not accidental.
Russia stopped natural gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Aug. 31 as necessary maintenance could not be carried out.
