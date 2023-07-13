North Korea boasts of 'new record' in missile launch

North Korea on Thursday confirmed the launch of a new-type Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), claiming to have set a new record flight time of 4,491 seconds, the longest for a North Korean missile.

According to state-run media, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un witnessed the launch on Wednesday, which aimed at reconfirming the technical credibility and operational reliability of the new-type ICBM weapon system.

"The missile traveled up to a maximum altitude of 6,648.4 km (4,130 miles) and flew a distance of 1001.2 km (622.1 miles) for 4,491s before accurately landing on the preset area in the open waters off the East Sea of Korea," said the Central News Agency.

"All the new records confirmed through the test-fire proved the capability, reliability, and military utility of the new-type strategic weapon system and undoubtedly verified the dependability of the nuclear strategic force of the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)," it said.

On Wednesday, the South Korean military and Japan's Defense Ministry said Pyongyang fired a long-range ballistic missile, with the longest flight time of 74 minutes so far, into the waters between the Korean peninsula and Japan.

The missile, which was launched on a "lofted trajectory," reached a maximum altitude of about 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles) and flew for about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) before splashing down west of Hokkaido's Okushiri Island, outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, said Japan's Defense Ministry.

North Korea declared that the situation on the Korean peninsula and in the region has devolved into a nuclear crisis, accusing Washington and Seoul of "unprecedented military provocations" against Pyongyang.

While praising the successful launch of the ICBM, Kim said it fully demonstrated North Korea's might, which is fully equipped with firm nuclear war deterrence for self-defense and overwhelming offensive power, and that it serves as another important step in developing the country's strategic force.

"There will be no change and vacillation in the strategic line and policy of the WPK (ruling Workers' Party of Korea) and the DPRK government to steadily accelerate the development of more developed, effective and reliable weapon system," the agency quoted Kim as saying.

Last month, North Korea conducted two short-range ballistic missile tests off its east coast in response to US and South Korean joint military drills.

The launch on Wednesday came just a day after Kim Yo-jong, Kim's sister, warned that Pyongyang would take "clear and resolute" action against US surveillance flights within the North's "economic water zone."

Pyongyang has launched 12 missiles this year, including the intercontinental ballistic-class Hwasong-15, Hwasong-17, and Hwasong-18 missiles, according to the Japanese news agency NHK.

North Korea also launched its first military spy satellite in May, which crashed into the Korean Sea.



