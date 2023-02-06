|
Northern Cyprus voices sorrow over Türkiye's deadly earthquake

'Our hearts were broken. Our sadness is great,' President Ersin Tatar says

6/02/2023
The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Monday sent condolences to Türkiye after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit southern and southeastern provinces of the country.


"On behalf of myself and my people, I convey my best wishes to the motherland Türkiye. Our hearts were broken. Our sadness is great," President Ersin Tatar said on Twitter.


Tatar also wished Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured.


At least 284 people were killed and 2,323 others injured in 10 provinces after a strong earthquake jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, Vice President Fuat Oktay said.


Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis provinces were heavily affected by the quake.


Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras.


Meanwhile, Prime Minister Unal Ustel told Anadolu that the TRNC will send eight specially equipped vehicles with a civil defense team of 30 people.

