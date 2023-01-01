Northern Cyprus welcomes undersea electricity project from Türkiye to island

A project to provide electricity to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) through an undersea cable system from Türkiye is being welcomed by Turkish Cypriots.





Local media showed great interest in the project, which is meant to provide direct and uninterrupted electricity from Türkiye via a cable under the Mediterranean to the island country.





The project was announced by Vice President Fuat Oktay and TRNC Prime Minister Unal Ustel at a joint press conference in the Turkish capital Ankara.





National broadcaster Bayrak Radio and Television (BRT) and the official Turkish Agency Cyprus gave extensive coverage to the project.





TRNC-based newspapers and websites announced the project as "good news" on their headlines or front pages.





Frequent, extended blackouts in the TRNC have been a chronic problem during summer and winter.





Members of the public were also excited about the project.





Ahmet Suzal, who lives in the capital Lefkosa, said they faced frequent blackouts last year.





Suzal praised the project, saying: "A development that will bring great benefits to the Turkish Cypriot people. A project that will ensure both a stable supply of electricity and more reasonable prices."





Businessman Cetin Kursat, for his part, said that the project will help boost production.



