OIC Muslim bloc extends condolences to Türkiye, Syria over deadly earthquake

Death toll from devastating earthquake rises to 284 in Türkiye, 237 in Syria

12:28 . 6/02/2023 Monday
AA
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) extended condolences to Türkiye and Syria over the deadly earthquake that left hundreds of victims in both countries.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha “extended his sincere condolence and sympathy” to Türkiye and Syria.


He also “called the OlC Member States and relevant institutions as well as all partners to contribute to the rescue efforts conducted by the Republic of Türkiye.”


At least 284 people were killed and 2,323 others injured in the earthquake that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said.


A total of 1,710 buildings collapsed, Oktay said at a news conference.


At least 237 people were killed and 639 others injured in Syria, according to state-run SANA news agency.


Search and rescue efforts are underway.











