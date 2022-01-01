OPEC revises down world oil demand growth for 2022 and 2023

According to OPEC's most recent monthly oil market report, oil demand in the OECD will rise by around 1.3 million bpd this year, as will demand in non-OECD countries by 1.3 million bpd. Demand in the OECD is expected to rise by 0.3 million bpd next year, while demand in the non-OECD is expected to increase by 1.9 million bpd.