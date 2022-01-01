OPINION: Greece and its heavy burden on Europe

Today, it is believed that Greece's financial crisis has been overcome. Mitsotakis, the leader of the New Democracy Party, which came to power replacing Syriza, has traditionally followed an anti-Turkey policy, backed by Western powers. Greece, which is supposed to have overcome the great financial crisis at the expense of the taxpayers in these western countries, is again showing an adventurous attitude in its foreign policy, probably for domestic political interest. Greece, which has faced such significant economic problems in the recent past, is investing considerable resources in armaments because of the hostile policy of the current government towards Türkiye. It buys warplanes and other heavy weapons, putting its people into huge debts. With 357 billion Euros, Greece is the country with the highest public debt in the EU. Despite that, it became the most armed country in NATO, spending 3.76% of its GDP on armament. Greece purchased 27 Rafale fighter jets and three frigates from France. Moreover, in December 2021, Greece requested $9.4 billion in arms purchases from the US. Not content with this, Greece allocated a budget of more than 300 million euros to increase the capacity of the military bases allocated to the US in the country and to build new bases. The government could be heading towards a financial collapse with such astronomic debt. That being the case, Greece intensified its defense expenditures with military collaborations with different countries however it does not possess a functioning domestic defense industry. Thus, it will be dependent on foreign financial aid and IMF’s bailout programs soon again.