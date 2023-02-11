‘Our eyes and ears’: Translators prove critical in Turkish quake operations

Local translators are proving “critical” in ongoing search and rescue operations in the aftermath of deadly earthquakes in Türkiye, as more than 6,800 international personnel have come to help life-saving efforts.

“They are our eyes and ears,” a member of a Chinese search and rescue team in the southern province of Malatya told Anadolu.





“Better communication makes work easier and faster,” said the Chinese team member, speaking almost as if to prove his point, through Selman Ayhan, a Turkish translator.





Wang Yi is leading the Blue Sky Rescue Team with 185 members from China who landed on two separate flights Wednesday.





The team was able to rescue a middle-aged woman Thursday in Malatya. “Unfortunately, 13 others were dead,” said Wang.





The other 120-member group from China is joining Blue Sky for the weekend. “We will continue operations for the next 10 or more days,” said Wang.





Selman Ayhan, one of more than two dozen translators with Chinese teams engaged in rescue operations, was with his 15-month-old baby when news of the quake broke Monday.





His father was in the southern province of Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes which affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.





More than 20,300 people were killed and over 80,000 injured in the twin quakes which hit southern Türkiye and were felt in nearby countries, including Syria and Lebanon.





“We immediately reached my father but we could not connect (via phone),” Ayhan, 34, told Anadolu from Malatya.





Worried, his family called everywhere to get news about the well-being of their father. “Finally, my father texted my brother that he was alright and we were relieved. My father is fine and now back in Istanbul and is readying to return to Kahramanmaras to join relief operations,” he said.













- Social media helps connect international rescue teams





While he was looking for details about the “worst of the 21st century” earthquakes that struck Türkiye, Ayhan found on Instagram that there is a need for Chinese language translators for rescue operations.





“I asked my wife whether I should go and join the translation team,” said Ayhan, who spent 11 years in China and returned for good in 2017. “My wife told me: people need help and maybe we are the people who can extend this helping hand during this hour of need. Do not sit back, go and join the rescue teams,” he said.





Ayhan called his “best friend,” a businessman and the duo met at the Turkish-China Business Association and joined other students and professionals who know the Chinese language.





“We, more than two dozen volunteer interlocutors, joined the Blue Sky on Wednesday at Istanbul Airport,” said Ayhan.





“The role of interlocutors is the most important aspect after rescue during these times,” Wang told Anadolu.





Blue Sky is carrying 400 kilograms (882 pounds) of search and rescue equipment, in addition to medicine and food.





When teams were leaving for Malatya from the Istanbul airport, Ayhan said, “they changed slogans like: ‘Stay Strong Türkiye,’ receiving applause from those at the airport.”





A total of 6,444 buildings collapsed from the earthquakes.





Türkiye declared a three-month state of emergency in the 10 provinces.





The earthquakes were also felt in several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon.





Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the quakes were followed by 1,700 aftershocks.





More the 160,800 personnel, including those from foreign countries, are currently working in quake-hit regions.





​​​​​​​





- Rescue teams from 61 countries land in Türkiye





The Turkish Foreign Ministry said 97 countries offered assistance and search and rescue teams from 61 nations are currently continuing efforts in the field.





A total of 91,500 people have been evacuated from quake-hit regions, according to AFAD.





Presidential planes have transported 126 victims, including 16 infants, to hospitals in the nation’s capital, Ankara.





More than 141,700 health personnel are working in the quake-hit region, said health officials.





Besides rescue teams, blankets, tents, food, and psychological support teams, along with 12,000 vehicles, including excavators, tractors and bulldozers, were sent to affected areas.





Nearly 102,300 family tents have been set up to shelter survivors, said AFAD.





After the initial earthquake, an air aid corridor was created by Turkish Armed Forces to deliver search and rescue teams to the region.





A large number of aircraft for transport, including A-400Ms, carried search and rescue teams and vehicles to the region. Ambulance planes are also using the air aid corridor.





Rescue and relief personnel and materials were directed to the region with 156 aircraft, said AFAD.





And two Akinci drones are being used to coordinate work in disaster areas.





A total of 26 ships were also assigned to the region for personnel and material shipment and evacuation.







