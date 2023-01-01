|
Over 5,000 irregular migrants deported from Türkiye this year
More than 124,000 irregular migrants deported last year, says Turkish Presidency of Migration Management
17:12 . 19/01/2023 Perşembe
More than 5,000 irregular migrants have been deported from Türkiye since the start of the year, authorities said on Thursday.


A total of 5,466 irregular migrants were deported between Jan. 1-19, the Türkiye's Presidency of Migration Management wrote on Twitter.


Some 2,215 irregular migrants were sent to their countries on flights – 1,225 on charter flights and 990 on scheduled flights, it added.


Over 124,000 irregular migrants were deported from Türkiye in 2022, according to the presidency.

