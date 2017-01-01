Over 90 PKK, Daesh terrorist suspects arrested in Turkey

At least 93 suspects were arrested Thursday during anti-terror operations across Turkey, according to security officials.

In the capital Ankara, 15 suspects were detained in an operation against the terrorist PKK’s social media structure, a security official, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, told Anadolu Agency.

A probe by Ankara prosecutors found that suspects were promoting the PKK through their social media accounts, the source added.

Eighteen others were arrested in the southern Adana province, over similar allegations, according to another security source.

Security officials also found that some of the suspects were involved in the burning of construction equipment in 2012, in Adana.

The operation against the PKK/KCK terrorist groups was launched in the central Yuregir and Saricam districts along with the Ceyhan district.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.

The KCK is the transnational political umbrella of the PKK/PYD terrorist group.

Also, 38 suspects, including Syrian nationals, were arrested over alleged links to the terrorist organization Daesh in the northwestern Bursa province’s central Osmangazi and Yildirim districts and Inegol district.

In another operation centered in the southeastern Van province, 22 others were detained in three provinces, according to security sources.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks.

