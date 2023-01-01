|
News

Pakistan, Afghanistan condemn Quran's desecration in Sweden

The Foreign Ministry in the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan also "strongly" condemned the burning and desecration of the Holy Quran

16:33 . 22/01/2023 Pazar
AA
Pakistan, Afghanistan condemn Quran's desecration in Sweden

Pakistan, Afghanistan condemn Quran's desecration in Sweden

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Sunday added their voices to the growing condemnation of a far-right politician in Sweden for desecrating the Quran, calling on Stockholm to take action and prevent such provocative acts in the future.

"No words are enough to adequately condemn the abhorrable (horrible) act of desecration of Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden. The grab of the freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims across the world," Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Twitter.

"This is unacceptable," he added.

The Foreign Ministry in the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan also "strongly" condemned the burning and desecration of the Holy Quran and urged the Swedish government to punish the perpetrators of this act.

In a statement, the ministry also urged Stockholm not to allow such people to take provocative actions against the Islamic religion and Muslims in the future.

Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line), was granted permission by the Swedish government to burn the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday.

In response to Sweden's permission, Ankara has canceled Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson's upcoming visit to Türkiye.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Swedish Ambassador to Ankara Staffan Herrstrom, who was told that Türkiye "strongly condemns this provocative act, which is clearly a hate crime, that Sweden's attitude is unacceptable, that Ankara expects the act not to be allowed, and insults to sacred values ​​cannot be defended under the guise of democratic rights."​​​​​​​

#Afghanistan
#desecration of Holy Quran
#Pakistan
#Quran
#Rasmus Paludan
#Stram Kurs
#Sweden
#Swedish government
5 saat önce
default-profile-img
Pakistan, Afghanistan condemn Quran's desecration in Sweden
Muslim youths in Türkiye hand out roses in churches to rebuff Quran burning in Sweden
Aging population to take toll on Greece's competitiveness: Report
‘Türkiye, Bangladesh determined to boost trade, cultural ties at optimum level’
Worldwide condemnations pour in over Quran burning in Sweden
Transfer of heavy weapons to Ukraine aims to destroy Russia, says ex-Russian president
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.