Pakistan, India offer condolences over losses in Türkiye earthquake

Leaders offer 'all possible help' to Ankara in this testing time

09:54 . 6/02/2023 Pazartesi
The leaders of Pakistan and India offered condolences over the loss of lives and infrastructures in a massive earthquake that jolted the southeastern region of Türkiye on Monday morning.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, expressed solidarity with the people of Türkiye in this trying time.


"Deeply saddened by the news of a massive earthquake that struck southeastern region of Türkiye. I send my profound condolences and most sincere sympathies to my brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the brotherly people of Türkiye on the loss of precious lives and damage to infrastructure," he said.


He said that Islamabad will lend "all possible help" to Ankara as Türkiye has always stood alongside Pakistan in testing times.


"Climate change and natural disasters are no longer restricted to any particular region. It has become an issue of the survival of the humanity and planet," he went on to say.


In a message, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is anguished by the loss of lives and damage to property due to the earthquake.


“Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” Modi wrote on Twitter.


The premier also said India stands in solidarity with the people of Türkiye and is “ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy.”


At least 76 people were killed and 440 others injured after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, according to Türkiye’s disaster agency.


Meanwhile, the top diplomats of both countries also expressed grief over the loss of life in Türkiye.


According to a statement by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief and solidarity, saying the government and people of Pakistan stand in complete solidarity with our Turkish brethren in this hour of grief. “We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of those injured.”


India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he is “deeply distressed by the loss of lives and damage in the earthquake in Türkiye.”


He said he has conveyed "our condolences and support at this difficult time" to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.





