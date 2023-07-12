|
News

Palestinian hurt, three detained by Israeli forces in West Bank raid

12 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in Jenin last week, according to Health Ministry

15:27 - 12/07/2023 Çarşamba
AA
File Photo
File Photo

A Palestinian was injured and three others were detained in an Israeli military raid in the city of Jericho on Wednesday, according to medical sources and witnesses.

Israeli forces raided the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp near Jericho and searched a number of houses there, witnesses said.

Clashes erupted between Israeli forces and angry residents during which Israeli soldiers used live fire, rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters, they added.

One Palestinian was injured by Israeli fire, medical sources said.

Three Palestinians were also taken into Israeli custody during the raid.

Last week, the Israeli army launched its largest military raid in Jenin city since 2002 during which at least 12 Palestinians were killed and over 140 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Over 195 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 27 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.


*Writing by Ahmed Asmar in Ankara

#Israeli forces
#Palestinian
#West Bank
6 ay önce
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2024 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Serbian government plans to reinstate mandatory military service