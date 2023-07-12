Palestinian hurt, three detained by Israeli forces in West Bank raid

A Palestinian was injured and three others were detained in an Israeli military raid in the city of Jericho on Wednesday, according to medical sources and witnesses.

Israeli forces raided the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp near Jericho and searched a number of houses there, witnesses said.

Clashes erupted between Israeli forces and angry residents during which Israeli soldiers used live fire, rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters, they added.

One Palestinian was injured by Israeli fire, medical sources said.

Three Palestinians were also taken into Israeli custody during the raid.

Last week, the Israeli army launched its largest military raid in Jenin city since 2002 during which at least 12 Palestinians were killed and over 140 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Over 195 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 27 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.



