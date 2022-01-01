Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
A Palestinian youth was shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry.
A ministry statement said Fayez Damdum, 18, was shot in the neck in the town of al-Eizariya, east of Jerusalem, and died of his injuries.
Witnesses said the young man was shot while he was driving his motorbike, the state news agency Wafa reported.
Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing a security source, said the Palestinian had allegedly attempted to throw a Molotov cocktail on Israeli soldiers.
According to Palestinian figures, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds injured by Israeli army fire since the beginning of this year.
