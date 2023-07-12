Palestinian president visits Jenin after Israeli raid

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday to check on the destruction caused by a recent Israeli military raid.

Abbas arrived in the city aboard a Jordanian helicopter from Ramallah city, according to the official Palestinian Television station.

The Palestinian leader visited the Jenin Martyrs Cemetery, where the bodies of Palestinians killed during last week’s military raid were buried.

Abbas was received upon arrival in Jenin by Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh alongside other officials.

“The Jenin camp is an icon of resistance and steadfastness,” Abbas said in a speech during his visit.

“The heroic Jenin camp withstood the aggression and made sacrifices for the sake of the homeland,” he added.

The Palestinian president thanked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Algeria for their donations for the reconstruction of the Jenin camp.

“We will begin reconstruction immediately,” Abbas stated.

“East Jerusalem is the capital of the State of Palestine and we will remain steadfast and will not leave [our land],” he added.

Wednesday’s visit was the first by Abbas to Jenin since 2012.

Abbas usually does not make any visits to Palestinian cities except for Bethlehem for Christmas.

Last week, Israel concluded its largest military operation in Jenin in more than 20 years.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed, including five children, and more than 140 injured in the offensive, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The raid also left a massive trail of destruction across the West Bank city, with dozens of homes, vehicles, shops, and utility lines destroyed.



