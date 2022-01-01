Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank

File photo
A Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to Israeli media.
Army Radio said a number of Palestinian gunmen driving a car and a motorbike were ambushed near the West Bank city of Nablus.
One Palestinian was killed and three others injured, the broadcaster said.
No injuries were reported among Israeli soldiers.
A Palestinian group calling itself “The Lion's Den” confirmed that one of its members was killed by Israeli forces near Nablus, without providing further details.
The state news agency Wafa identified the man killed as Sa’ed al-Koni, saying he was killed by an uncover Israeli force in Nablus, while three others were injured.
Another two Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces in Nablus, Wafa said.
Almost on a daily basis, the Israeli army carries out raids and incursions across the occupied West Bank to detain what they say "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids spark clashes with Palestinians, causing several fatalities.
According to Palestinian figures, more than 140 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured by Israeli forces since the beginning of this year.
