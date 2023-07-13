‘Partner, competitor, systemic rival’: Germany adopts comprehensive strategy on China

The German government on Thursday adopted a comprehensive strategy for the first on China, with the foreign minister describing Beijing as a partner, competitor, and systemic rival.

The document, prepared under the auspices of the German Foreign Office, aims to set a framework for future relations with the People's Republic of China, which is Germany's largest trading partner.

In the document, the German government accuses the government in Beijing of relativizing human rights and undermining international law through its power politics in the Indo-Pacific.

"The German government views with concern China's efforts to influence the international order along the lines of the interests of its one-party system and, in the process, to relativize the foundations of the rule-based order, such as the status of human rights," the 61-page paper states.

According to the paper, China has become increasingly aggressive in claiming regional supremacy, challenging principles of international law.

"China is using its economic power selectively to achieve its political goals. China's relations with many states in its neighborhood and beyond have greatly deteriorated as a result of this robust approach," it adds.

The government also points out that China's decision to expand its relationship with Russia is of immediate security significance to Germany.

The document also announces a tough course against Chinese espionage. "Espionage activities directed against Germany continue to increase, particularly in cyberspace," the strategy paper said.

Any analog and digital espionage and sabotage activities by Chinese intelligence services as well as state-controlled groups in and against Germany would be "vehemently opposed."

"We continue to work with China, including economically or on climate protection - the China strategy gives our relations a new framework," Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on the short message service Twitter after the document was adopted.

Critical issues such as human rights, the rule of law, and fair competition, "we always address in the process," he added.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made her comments at a discussion event at the Berlin-based China Institute Merics on Thursday.

With the strategy, she said, Germany is addressing the challenges "arising from China's behavior over the past ten years. And we are showing ways and instruments how Germany can cooperate with China in the heart of Europe without endangering our free democratic basic order, our prosperity, and our partnership with other countries in this world," Baerbock said.

For Germany, China remains a partner, competitor, and systemic rival, the foreign minister said, adding that systemic rivalry, however, has "increasingly come to the fore in recent years."

"China has changed. Anyone who listens to China understands its certainty that it will have a decisive influence on the development of our world. More repressive internally, more offensive externally," Baerbock added.

The government's China strategy does not have the force of law, but it is intended to serve as a guide for the future shape of relations with Beijing.