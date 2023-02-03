Partnership with NATO ally Türkiye in spotlight as US warship arrives in Istanbul

The USS Nitze on Friday arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye for a scheduled port visit.





The Nitze is an Arleigh Burke-class guided- missile destroyer on a scheduled deployment as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier strike Group operating in the US Sixth Fleet area of operation to defend US, allied, and partner interests.





Speaking to media inside the ship, whose home port is Norfolk, Virginia, Jeff Flake, the US ambassador to Türkiye, called it a wonderful demonstration of the partnership the U.S. has with Türkiye. “These great NATO allies, the US, and Türkiye,” he said.





Also, Commander Katie Jacobson voiced her pleasure to be in Istanbul, calling Türkiye a “highly valuable ally and NATO maritime partner.”





Speaking about the ship, Lt. Cmdr. John Thompson said it is capable of anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare.





Thompson added that the ship was last involved in active battle in 2016 in the Yemeni Civil War, off the coast of Yemen, against Houthi rebels.





“However, we've made several peace or presence patrols since then. And this mission here today is theater (of) security cooperation with our NATO allies. So definitely a peace presence mission,” he added.





Noting that they have nearly 340 sailors on the board, he said the ship will leave Istanbul on Friday but remain in the area for a few more days.





According to the US Navy, the visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen their longstanding and vital partnership with Türkiye.



