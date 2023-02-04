Peace in South Asia remains fragile without solution to Jammu and Kashmir issue: Pakistani ambassador to Türkiye

Linking durable peace in South Asia to a “peaceful settlement” of the Kashmir dispute, Pakistan’s top diplomat in Türkiye said “people of conscience” continue to raise their “strong voices in favor of Kashmiris.”

“Serious challenges facing South Asia can only be resolved through good neighborly relations and peaceful settlement of disputes in letter and spirit of the UN Charter,” said Ambassador Yousaf Junaid.





He demanded the attention of the international community toward Kashmir and lauded the role of Türkiye and its leadership viz-a-viz the UN-recognized disputed region in a discussion with Anadolu ahead of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb. 5.





“Over the past seven decades, three generations of Kashmiris have waited for the world community and the UN to honor the solemn commitment made to the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination,” said Junaid.





He said “people of conscience” in every country, global media and international organizations have “raised their strong voices in favor of Kashmiris.”





“The international community must demand an end to India’s gross and widespread human rights violations in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK); reversal of its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 Aug. 2019; repeal of draconian laws; stopping India from changing the demography of the disputed region; and implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir,” said the ambassador.





People in Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and across the world have observed Kashmir Solidarity Day every year since 1991 to express solidarity with the people of Indian-administered Kashmir.





“(On) this day we express our utmost solidarity with the people of IIOJK who have been suffering under the brutal Indian occupation for over seven decades,” said Junaid.





“Since illegal and unlawful actions annexing the parts of disputed Jammu and Kashmir under its control,” said Junaid, referring to the annulment of special provisions under Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution by New Delhi, which applied to Indian-administered Kashmir until Aug. 5, 2019. He added: “Extra-judicial killings, harassment and humiliation, arbitrary arrests, and house raids by the Indian occupation forces have become the ‘new normal’ in the IIOJK.”





The ambassador alleged that New Delhi was violating international law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention, as “India is making efforts to change the demography of the disputed region.”





“India is colonizing IIOJK through bringing settlers from outside to disenfranchise local Kashmiris and make them a minority in their own land. Over 4 million so-called domicile certificates have been given to non-Kashmiris,” he said, decrying what he called an “attack on the distinct identity and culture of Kashmiris through various illegal acts and administrative measures.”





“Indian occupation forces have imposed an atmosphere of intimidation and repression in an effort to silence Kashmiris,” he said.













- Peaceful settlement, dialogue way forward





The Pakistani ambassador said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has “consistently maintained that Pakistan and India must resolve their bilateral issues, especially the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir, through dialogue and peaceful means.”





“However, talks can only take place after India has reversed its illegal action of Aug. 5, 2019. Without India’s revocation of this step, negotiations are not possible,” he said, quoting Sharif.





Advocating dialogue and a peaceful resolution of disputes in South Asia and beyond, the diplomat added: “The settlement of the Kashmir dispute must be in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir.”





“This is not only important in view of long-term peace and security but also to ensure sustainable development as well as prosperity for our future generations,” he added.





Referring to two reports on Jammu and Kashmir by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), he said international organizations have “repeatedly called out India against its human rights violations in IIOJK.”





“OHCHRs have extensively documented these grave human rights violations committed by Indian occupation forces,” he said.





Junaid alleged: “Indian occupation forces continued to conduct cordon-and-search operations, put down protests violently, indiscriminately use pellet guns, imprison Kashmiri political leaders, abduct and torture children and women and operate concentration camps.”





“Durable peace and stability in South Asia would remain tense and fragile without a just and lasting solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” he said.













- OIC ‘pursuing’ its Kashmir roadmap





The role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the world’s second-largest multinational bloc, “has been one of the great supporters of Kashmiris’ rightful cause.”





“The OIC has passed several resolutions clearly recognizing the right of self-determination of Kashmiris and asking India to stop its human rights violations in IIOJK,” he said, referring to the Muslim bloc’s summit last March where it agreed on an action plan on Jammu and Kashmir that “is being actively pursued and followed up.”





Junaid said the Kashmir issue has been discussed in various parliaments around the world including the US, UK and European Parliament.





“The Turkish parliament and all parties across the political spectrum have strongly supported Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and resolution of the issue in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.





“Today’s India is fully exposed and cannot hide behind the facade of democracy,” he said.





Expressing firm support to Kashmiris, the Pakistani ambassador said: “The fate of Jammu and Kashmir is written on the wall: Oppressed Kashmiris will get back their dignity, identity and right to self-determination. This dark chapter of Kashmir’s history will come to end.”





“We are so fortunate to have friends like Türkiye who have always lent their principled and vocal support for the just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.





“The principled position of Turkish leadership, Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and all Turkish parties on the Kashmir issue is deeply respected by the government and the people of Pakistan,” said Junaid.





Thanking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his statement on the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly, the Pakistani ambassador said: “Türkiye’s support is a source of comfort for the oppressed people of Kashmir.”





Junaid said Pakistan will “continue to fulfill its obligations and extend its unwavering support to oppressed Kashmiris.





“Pakistan has consistently fought the case of Kashmiris internationally. We continue to highlight the grim human rights situation in the IIOJK at all relevant international forums, including the United Nations, OIC and the human rights and humanitarian organizations,” he added.







