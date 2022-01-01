News
PKK terror suspect fleeing to Greece nabbed in Türkiye
Suspect caught in restricted military zone in northwestern Edirne province
AA  Monday 10:39, 24 October 2022
File photo

File photo

A suspected member of the PKK terrorist group was arrested in Türkiye while trying to escape to Greece, a security source said on Monday.

The suspect, identified only by the initials A.A., was caught in a restricted military zone in the northwestern province of Edirne, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

#PKK
#terror
#Greece
#Türkiye
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

PKK terror suspect fleeing to Greece nabbed in Türkiye

yeniSafak

MÜSİAD’s young ambassadors contribute to Türkiye’s exports

yeniSafak

New committee to promote adding Türkiye’s Nemrut Geopark to UNESCO network

yeniSafak

Greece turns spiritual center of Muslim Turks on Rhodes island into music faculty

yeniSafak

Pope discusses Ukraine, refugees with French and Greek Cypriot leaders

yeniSafak

Türkiye, Hungary reaffirm importance of ensuring cease-fire in Ukraine war