Police officer killed in PKK terrorist attack in southern Türkiye
Another officer wounded, both terrorists dead, says Turkish interior minister
AA  Tuesday 11:47, 27 September 2022
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu confirmed early Tuesday that a police officer was killed and another injured in a terrorist attack on a police station in Türkiye's Mersin province.

Following the attack in Mezitli district, the police took extensive security measures at the scene.

Footage from security cameras showed two female terrorists attacking the police station using assault rifles.

The terrorists, who were wounded in the shootout, killed themselves by detonating explosives hidden in their backpacks after realizing they could not escape.

Soylu said they were members of the PKK terrorist group.

One of the terrorists – identified as Dilsah Ercan with codename Zozan Tolan – joined the PKK/KCK terror group in 2013 in Mersin.

It was learned that Ercan received training in the Qandil area in northern Iraq, and was operating within the organization's so-called structure for special forces.


