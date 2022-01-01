Positive agenda with Türkiye ‘successful’ despite tension: Greek official

File photo
Despite the tension between Türkiye and Greece, the positive agenda discussed during the Turkish foreign minister’s visit to Athens in May last year was “successful,” a senior Greek official said on Sunday.
Most of the 25 items of the agenda between Ankara and Athens have been completed or progress has been made, Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis said in an interview with Greek daily To Vima.
Fragogiannis added that the positive agenda has succeeded in creating a communication channel between the politicians and businesspeople of the two countries.
Following his visit to Athens in 2021, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had said he discussed the relations comprehensively with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.
“We have now started to work on concrete projects focused on action and cooperation. We have reached a consensus in principle on 25 items,” Cavusoglu told reporters at the time.
He also said that relevant institutions of Türkiye and Greece will come together in the coming period to discuss cooperation from transportation to energy, and tourism to the environment, as well as trade and many other fields.
Stressing that the positive agenda between Türkiye and Greece is an initiative of economic diplomacy, Frangoyannis said: "I can say that it is considered successful even in the current conditions."
Despite the postponement of the next round of talks, the initiative has not been canceled, Fragoyannis said, adding: "On the contrary, if there is an improvement in the overall climate, we want to activate these channels again."
Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarized under treaty obligations, saying such moves frustrate its good faith efforts towards peace.
