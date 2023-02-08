|
Pregnant woman rescued 40 hours after quakes hit southern Türkiye

Woman rescued in Kahramanmaras, epicenter of quakes, by teams from Istanbul’s Umraniye municipality

09:54 . 8/02/2023 Wednesday
AA
A pregnant woman was rescued Tuesday, 40 hours after quakes hit southern Türkiye.

Nehir Ilkova, who is nine months pregnant, was rescued in Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes earthquakes, by the teams sent by Istanbul’s Umraniye municipality.


The municipality said their teams are continuing search and rescue efforts.


At least 5,434 people have been killed and 31,777 injured after the tremors jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.


The tremors were also felt in neighboring Syria, inflicting widespread damage.

