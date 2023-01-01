Protest in Sweden against provocation of PKK/YPG supporters

A protest Saturday in Stockholm was held against the provocation of PKK/YPG terror organization supporters targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The demonstration, organized by the Union of International Democrats (UID) Sweden Regional Presidency, was in front of the Turkish Embassy in the Swedish capital.

Carrying Turkish flags, protesters condemned the burning of the Quran, Islam’s holy book, by Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right party Stram Kurs (Hard Line).

"We condemn the ugly provocation against President Erdogan at the city hall in Stockholm and we want the perpetrators to be brought to justice," UID Regional President Ozer Eken told the crowd.

UID chairman Koksal Kus also decried the provocations.

"The unrest by the supporters of the terrorist organization in different parts of Europe, as in Sweden, threatens the security of the European people," Kus said at a news conference at UID headquarters in Cologne.

"On behalf of Turks living in Europe, we strongly condemn the vile act of supporters of the terror group in Stockholm, targeting the Turkish nation and the president," he said.

The remarks came after terror supporters gathered Jan. 11 in front of the historical City Hall in Stockholm, hung a puppet -- likened to Erdogan -- by its feet on a pole in front of the building and shared footage of the act on social media.

Footage later posted on a social media account affiliated with the terror group showed threats targeting Türkiye and Erdogan were made with Turkish subtitles.





*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz.



