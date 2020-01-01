Putin: Don't lose hope that Libya conflict will be solved
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said he hoped that the Berlin summit on Libya could bring further progress and that Moscow's peace efforts had yielded first results.

"We don't lose hope that dialogue will continue and the conflict will be solved," Putin said before meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the conference.

Putin said that Russia and Turkey had taken a "very good step" by urging Libyan factions to stop fighting, adding that large military actions had been stopped in Libya.

