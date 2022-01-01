News
Putin, Erdogan may meet in Astana this week
Kremlin spokesman says Russian, Turkish presidents may discuss idea of holding Russia-West talks
AA  Monday 14:09, 10 October 2022
Russian and Turkish presidents may meet in the Kazakh capital of Astana later this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel this week to Kazakhstan and the leaders may hold a meeting on the sidelines of the main events, Peskov told reporters at a press briefing in Moscow.

Peskov responded negatively when asked if Ankara passed to Russia any proposals on holding talks between Russia and the West, but he said it may be raised at the Erdogan-Putin meeting.

The Kremlin spokesman also announced Putin's other meetings on Tuesday -- with UAE President Muhammad al-Nahyan and IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi in Saint Petersburg.

He also said Putin will hold several separate meetings in Astana on the sidelines of the Russia-Central Asia summit.

#Vladimir Putin
#Recep Tayyip Erdogan
#meeting
#Astana
