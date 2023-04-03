Quadrilateral meeting on Syria to be held in Moscow on April 3-4: Top Turkish diplomat

A meeting on Syria at the level of deputy foreign ministers between Türkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria will be held in Moscow on April 3-4, Türkiye’s foreign minister said Sunday.





Speaking to a group of Turkish journalists at Turkevi Center in New York City about recent developments in Turkish foreign policy, Mevlut Cavusoglu also said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Türkiye on April 6-7 in the wake of the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes.





Cavusoglu said they will have the opportunity to discuss different dimensions of bilateral relations during Lavrov’s visit.





During the meeting, the top diplomats will also discuss Syria, Libya and other regional issues as well as the extension of the grain agreement.





The political process in Syria, the situation of Syrian refugees and the need to increase humanitarian aid to Syria after the earthquakes will be among the issues that will be discussed during the meeting.





Cavusoglu paid an official visit to the US last week for a special session of International Zero Waste Day at the UN, joining Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan.





On Dec. 15, 2022, the UN General Assembly declared March 30 the International Day of Zero Waste in a landmark resolution presented by Türkiye along with 105 other countries.





The Zero Waste project was launched by the first lady with the aim of highlighting the importance of zero waste in fighting the climate crisis.





