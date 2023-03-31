Recent events in Syria, Iraq reveal aims of terrorist supporters: Türkiye

Türkiye's National Security Council vowed on Thursday to continue its efforts eliminating the PKK/YPG, despite the support that the terrorist group receives as shown in recent events in neighboring Syria and Iraq.





The latest developments in Syria and Iraq have been "instrumental in understanding the real intention of those who continue to equip the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG by all means and capabilities, including helicopters, under the guise of combating terror group Daesh," the council released a statement after convening in the capital Ankara.





In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.





Noting Türkiye's success in counterterror operations, the National Security Council reaffirmed the country's determination "to completely eliminate the separatist terrorist organization (referring to PKK/YPG) and all its extensions, despite all the support behind them, and will not allow the creation of a terror corridor along its borders."





Türkiye's efforts in maintaining peace and stability that was achieved in close consultation and cooperation with the Balkan countries, it also noted following the session at the presidential complex under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.





Developments that could affect existing issues in the region are being monitored closely, added the council.





On relations with Greece, the council expressed the will to maintain the positive atmosphere that was achieved recently, noting that it would benefit both sides, as well as the region.



