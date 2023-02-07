|
News

Recent quakes in Türkiye, Syria could affect up to 23M, says WHO

Türkiye has strong capacity to tackle crisis, while war, cholera-hit Syria needs support, says senior WHO officer Marschang

16:58 . 7/02/2023 Salı
AA
File photo

File photo

Monday's powerful earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria could affect up to 23 million people, including 1.4 million children, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) estimate on Tuesday.


Türkiye had a strong capacity to tackle the crisis that emerged following the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes that shook its southern provinces, WHO's senior emergencies officer Adelheid Marschang told the UN health agency's executive committee earlier in Geneva.


Yet, she noted, additional immediate and midterm support will be needed across the border in Syria already suffering under a years-long humanitarian crisis due to civil war and a cholera outbreak.


"This is a crisis on top of multiple crises in the affected region," Marschang said of Syria, noting the country's needs were mounting after "nearly 12 years of protracted, complex crisis, while humanitarian funding continues to decline."


WHO also said it was dispatching emergency supplies, including trauma and emergency surgical kits, and activating a network of emergency medical teams.


"It's now a race against time," said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes."


At least 3,549 people were killed and 22,168 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye due to two strong earthquakes that jolted the southern part of the country, an official from the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said on Tuesday.


Early Monday morning, a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province and strongly shook several other provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis.


Then at 1.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras struck the region.


Türkiye's Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Tuesday that more than 8,000 people had been rescued from the rubble so far.


A total of 3,294 search and rescue personnel reached Türkiye from 14 countries, including Azerbaijan and Russia, the vice president said.


The earthquakes were also felt in several countries in the region, including Lebanon.

#Türkiye
#Syria
#quakes
#WHO
#Adelheid Marschang
9 saat önce
default-profile-img
Recent quakes in Türkiye, Syria could affect up to 23M, says WHO
Woman pulled alive from rubble 25 hours after deadly Türkiye quake
Moment rescue teams almost got knocked to the ground during second quake in Türkiye
Aerial footage shows aftermath of deadly quake in Türkiye's Hatay
Passenger bus shakes during earthquake in S. Türkiye
Teams rescue two little girls from rubble in Türkiye after deadly quake
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.