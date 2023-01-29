Regime responsible for chlorine attack in Syria: Watchdog

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on Saturday said a probe had found the Syrian regime responsible for the 2018 chlorine attack on Douma city.

"In its third report, the Investigation and Detection Team of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which was created to identify the parties using chemical weapons in Syria, determined that the chlorine gas attack that took place in Douma on 7 April 2018 was carried out by the regime. It has been revealed that the regime is responsible for another chemical weapon attack," said the global chemical weapon watchdog.

Douma city is the provincial capital of the Rif Dimashq province and is located some 10 kilometers (around 7 miles) northeast of Damascus.

The watchdog previously determined that the regime used chemical weapons in al-Lataminah in March 2017 and Saraqib in February 2018.