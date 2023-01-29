|
News

Regime responsible for chlorine attack in Syria: Watchdog

The watchdog previously determined that the regime used chemical weapons in al-Lataminah in March 2017 and Saraqib in February 2018

01:39 . 29/01/2023 Pazar
AA
File photo

File photo

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on Saturday said a probe had found the Syrian regime responsible for the 2018 chlorine attack on Douma city.

"In its third report, the Investigation and Detection Team of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which was created to identify the parties using chemical weapons in Syria, determined that the chlorine gas attack that took place in Douma on 7 April 2018 was carried out by the regime. It has been revealed that the regime is responsible for another chemical weapon attack," said the global chemical weapon watchdog.

Douma city is the provincial capital of the Rif Dimashq province and is located some 10 kilometers (around 7 miles) northeast of Damascus.

The watchdog previously determined that the regime used chemical weapons in al-Lataminah in March 2017 and Saraqib in February 2018.

The regime’s use of chlorine as a chemical weapon is a violation of its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which it is a party, as well as of the UN Security Council Resolution 2118.

#Assad regime
#Douma
#Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
1 saat önce
default-profile-img
Regime responsible for chlorine attack in Syria: Watchdog
Explosion hits military facility in central Iran
Composition of UN Security Council should be expanded: Azerbaijan
Swedish police close case involving Paludan’s aide attacking journalist: Photojournalist
Russia claims 14 people killed, 24 injured in Ukraine's strike on hospital
5.9-magnitude quake rattles northwestern Iran, 2nd this month
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.