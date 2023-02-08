Rescue teams from Europe help in relief efforts in quake-hit southern Türkiye

Rescue teams from numerous European countries have been actively involved in the ongoing relief efforts in southern Türkiye after the region was hit by strong earthquakes on Monday.





Spain's Military Emergency Unit (UME) tweeted on Wednesday that its teams continued to search among the rubble of collapsed buildings for possible survivors in the Islahiye district of Gaziantep province.





Madrid had announced a day earlier that it would mobilize health professionals and a field hospital in the earthquake zone.





The country’s Defense Ministry also said two navy ships loaded with aid materials were also on their way to Türkiye to support relief operations.





EMAK, the special disaster team of the Greek Fire Services, has so far rescued four people, three of them children, from under the debris of buildings in Hatay province.





Public broadcaster ERT reported that a total of 18 personnel from EMAK and the country's emergency care services EKAV would be dispatched to Türkiye.













- Teams from Poland





From Poland, a total of 15 rescuers in four teams from the State Fire Services (PSP) have been operating in the Besni district of Adiyaman province.





The PSP's commander Andrew Bartkowiak said on Twitter Wednesday that the teams had rescued eight people so far.





Moreover, the Polish Defense Ministry announced that the army will send a team of 52 doctors, nurses and paramedics along with a fully-equipped mobile medi-care unit.





A 76-strong Polish search and rescue team has been helping in rescue and relief operations in Turkey since Tuesday.





An Italian contingent consisting of 50 rescuers from the country's fire services and Civil Protection Ministry has also been operating since Monday night in Hatay.





The Italian Navy ship San Marco will also depart soon for Türkiye with a field hospital provided by the northwestern Piedmont region, Civil Defense Minister Nello Musumeci announced.













- Germany and France





Teams from Germany's international search and rescue agency (ISAR), which consist of 50 rescuers, are also in Hatay.





The ISAR said on Twitter that its personnel in the Kirikhan district rescued a 16-year-old boy and a woman.





France's General Directory of Civil Defense and Crisis Management tweeted that a 73-strong team was working alongside local Turkish rescuers and "doing everything possible to rescue the victims trapped under the rubble" in Osmaniye province.





Moreover, France will send a field hospital that will be operational for at least 15 days, with a capacity of 10 to 15 surgical interventions per day as well as 83 more rescuers, and a firefighter team.





Separately, Belgium's Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday that the country was preparing to send an emergency medical team to set up a field hospital and provide medical assistance to those in need.





So far, in total, 23 countries have offered 29 search amp; rescue and 5 medical teams and consequently, 1,485 rescuers and 100 search dogs were mobilized to save lives, said EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid on Twitter.













- Aid mobilization in Balkans





Western Balkan countries of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Croatia launch aid campaigns for earthquake victims in Türkiye.





More than 100,000 citizens in the first 24 hours in Bosnia and Herzegovina donated to a campaign launched by the charity association Pomozi.ba.





The Islamic Union of Bosnia and Herzegovina will collect aid after Friday prayers.





Turkish citizens and Montenegrins living in the capital Podgorica set up a booth to help earthquake victims.





The Islamic Union of Montenegro also announced the collection of humanitarian aid.





In the Sandzak region, home to a large Bosniak community, clothing, blankets, and hygiene materials were started to be collected.





The Turkish Embassy in Croatia's capital Zagreb and Serbian capital Belgrade, the memorial book was opened for the citizens to write their feelings.





Many institutions and organizations operating in North Macedonia Albania and Kosovo also took action after the earthquake.





At least 8,574 people were killed and 49,133 others injured after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted southern Türkiye, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.





The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people.





Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.



