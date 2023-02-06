|
News

Rescue teams from Netherlands, Romania on way to Türkiye over powerful quake

EU Emergency Centre coordinates help of EU member states in wake of 7.4 magnitude earthquake

13:26 . 6/02/2023 Pazartesi
AA
Rescue teams from the Netherlands and Romania are already on the way to Türkiye to bring help after “the devastating earthquake,” the EU commissioner for crisis management said on Monday.

“The EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre is coordinating the deployment of rescue teams from Europe,” Janez Lenarcic announced on Twitter.


“Teams from the Netherlands and Romania are already on their way,” he added, expressing solidarity with Türkiye "in the wake of the devastating earthquake."


At least 284 people were killed and over 2,320 others injured after a strong earthquake jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, according to the country's disaster agency.


Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras.


The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).

9 saat önce
