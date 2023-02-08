Rescue teams pull 5-year-old girl alive from rubble 58 hours after quake in southern Türkiye

Another miracle rescue came 58 hours after Monday's devastating earthquakes, with rescue teams pulling a 5-year-old child alive from under the rubble on Wednesday in Türkiye's southern Kahramanmaras province.





In Kahramanmaras city center, Yagmur Dal was rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building.





Yagmur’s father and elder sister were also pulled alive from under the debris on Tuesday.





The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people.





Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of fewer than 10 hours.



