Rescue teams still find survivors days after deadly earthquakes in Türkiye

10-day-old infant found alive in southern city of Hatay after 90 hours

10:10 . 10/02/2023 Cuma
AA
As search and rescue efforts are still underway in earthquake-hit Türkiye, a 10-day-old infant was found alive in the southern city of Hatay after 90 hours.

Yagız Ulas was saved along with his mother.


Among the survivors in Hatay were also a 5-year-old girl and her father, who were pulled out of the rubble in the 90th hour of the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye on Monday.


In Adıyaman, rescue teams were able to save two siblings aged 7 and 14 from the rubble of a six-story building after 88 hours.


In Kahramanmaras, 7-year-old Recep Yayha Guclu and his 32-year-old father Ozan Ramazan Guclu were found alive after 89 hours.


At least 17,674 people were killed and 72,879 others were injured by two powerful earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye earlier this week, according to Turkish authorities.


The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, were felt Monday by more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.


Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors.



