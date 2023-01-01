|
Residents protests YPG/PKK terror group in Syria's Deir ez-Zor

Civilians protest deteriorating living conditions, increasing corruption

10:49 . 21/01/2023 Cumartesi
AA
Residents living under the YPG/PKK terror group occupation rallied Friday in Deir Ez-Zor to protest deteriorating living conditions and increasing corruption in the region.


Dozens of protesters, gathered in the villages of Havayic Busama and al-Jurzi in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor, protested corruption incidents in the so-called municipal councils of the YPG/PKK terror group.


Deir ez-Zor is east of the Euphrates River in Syria.


Sources said bakeries of the terror group have been stealing flour -- reducing the quality of bread.


Angry villagers in al-Jurzi burned tires and blocked roads.


Demonstrators protesting deteriorating conditions in the oil-rich region, demanded corrupters be held accountable and the so-called municipal councils changed.




