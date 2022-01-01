Rocket strikes kill 1 in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region

File photo
One person was killed during rocket strikes targeting Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region early on Sunday, an official said.
“At night, the enemy made two rocket attacks on the regional center. One of the rockets hit the grounds of a private enterprise. As a result of the attack, one person died,” deputy head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced on Telegram.
Tymoshenko further noted that a fire broke out in an area of 800 square meters (8,611 square feet) due to the blast.
The official said another rocket fell on private property without hurting anyone, though resulting in two cars being damaged.
“The enemy continues to terrorize us by striking civilian objects. All that Russia is capable of is to fight with our peaceful people,” Tymoshenko added.
Earlier, local officials announced warnings for potential strikes in the region.
“Attention! The enemy continues its night terror. A missile strike was carried out on the regional center. Follow the air safety rules. Be careful,” Governor of Zaporizhzhia Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram.
Russian forces launched a new series of airstrikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities over the past weeks.
The recent escalation is seen as an apparent retaliation for what Moscow claimed was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea fleet, and a key bridge linking Crimea to Russia.
